Live on the Levee kicks off in Charleston

An annual rite of summer kicked off Friday night in Charleston with music, food and fireworks.

Live on the Levee will take place every Friday night this summer through the Labor Day weekend. Events start at 6:30 p.m. each Friday at Haddad Riverfront Park in downtown Charleston, West Virginia.

Friday kicked off with music from Santa Cruz and the Unit, along with a fireworks display. Nearly 2,000 people turned out for opening night.

Proceeds from the event go to charities in the Kanawha Valley, including Manna Meal.

