Loaded gun found at Yeager Airport security checkpoint

A man from Huntington was stopped Tuesday with a loaded handgun at the Yeager Airport security checkpoint, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said.

TSA officials found the 9mm handgun, loaded with five bullets, in the man’s carry-on bag.

They notified Yeager Airport Police who confiscated the gun at the checkpoint. Officers detained the man for questioning and cited him on weapons charges.

The man told officers he forgot he had the loaded gun with him.

Yeager Airport officials said the incident marks the second gun intercepted by security this year.

