Loan meant to create jobs in Kanawha County

Thanks to a new program built off of coal severance money, people living in one area of Kanawha County will have the opportunity to expand the economy.

The Kanawha County Commission is offering a loan to people in the Upper Kanawha Valley who want to start a business. This loan is referred to as 'UKAN.'

Commissioner Ben Salango says this is going to be a pilot program, and they will use it in other areas if this is successful.

"It is designed to help the Upper Kanawha Valley because that's been the most economically devastated over the years by the mining industry, by the college closing down in Montgomery, so we created UKAN to help those businesses, and to help start business in that area and create some jobs," Salango said.

This money comes from coal severance, and all you need is a business plan.

It's a $10,000 loan. However, if you operate the business continuously for three years and all you have to have is one employee, which could be yourself, you could be the sole proprietorship, the loan is forgiven. It turns into a grant and it is completely forgiven," Salango said.

Start-up companies and already existing business are welcome to apply for this loan. Once the loan money is given out, they will also help with business coaching along the way.

Nancy Bruns, owner of J.Q. Dickinson Salt Works in Malden, plans to apply for this loan. If approved, she said she wants to expand her business with a cafe.

"I think it is a very exciting time," Bruns said. "Charleston is growing and doing really well, but we need to keep that stretching up and down the river."

The deadline to apply is April 15. Ten businesses will be chosen.

