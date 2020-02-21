Local Charleston businesses hurt by East End road closures

The old New China restaurant on Charleston's East End has yet to be torn down.

Because the city is prepping for the demolition, they have blocked off Elizabeth Street in between Lee and Jackson streets.

They have also blocked Washington Street East between Lee Street and Jackson Street.

Kim Bennett-Hess, the co-owner of East End Phoenix, says the closure of the roads next to his shop is hurting him financially.

His shop is just a feet away from the New China building.

"We're a block away from our state Capitol," Hess said "And it's frustrating, you want to thrive," Hess said.

In his vintage shop, Hess sells everything from decor to cowboy boots. He even makes his own furniture.

Hess says he is used to picking up on the traffic that comes in from nearby restaurants. But on Wednesday, he only had four customers.

In the past week, he has lost hundreds of dollars due to the lack of business. He says he is ready for the demolition to come, and he hopes someone else takes over the empty lot.

To pass time, Hess is staying busy hoping customers will walk in and notice his establishment.

"When we do get the occasional shopper with the streets blocked, they love to see you working on your item," Hess said.

The city of Charleston released a statement, saying if the owner wishes to save the property, they will have to remove all portions of veneer brick and start repair to any damage by 6 p.m. Monday. For more on that story: CLICK HERE

If that does not happen, the city will be forced to demolish the building.