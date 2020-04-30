Local EMS crews welcomed home after intense deployment in NYC

EMS crews from Lawrence County, Ohio, received a hero's welcome Thursday night after spending three tough weeks in New York City -- the part of our country hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Emergency responders and community members lined the road just off the Coal Grove exit of U.S. 52 to show their appreciation for Patriot EMS workers returning from the intense 20-day deployment.

Ten EMS workers ran 911 calls and transported COVID-19 patients. One of the two-person crews was deployed in New Jersey.

"It was a lot of long days in an area you're not familiar with," said Alan Mullins, one of the paramedics. "The scenes in the emergency rooms and temporary hospitals -- it takes a toll on people. It's not something you'd ever imagine."

As the first responders returned, they were greeted with a motorcycle escort and cheers as their brothers and sisters back home showed appreciation for their sacrifice.

"For them to get a good welcome home, especially in the rain with all this turnout, is just phenomenal to me," Patriot EMS owner Krista Ellison said.

"It was very emotional," Mullins said when asked what his reaction was when he saw the people welcoming them back. "It was a very touching moment indeed. It's a great group of people, very much appreciated."

Those EMS crews will be self-quarantining for a while and getting much deserved time off and rest.

