Charleston elementary school on third lockdown of the semester

Parents are concerned after kids at a local elementary school were placed on their third lockdown this semester.

The last one happened Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Overbrook Elementary School, and school officials say it all stems from activity at a nearby house. All of the lockdowns have parents worried.

"I happened to be on campus doing read-aloud for my kids' classrooms when one of them occurred," said PTO President Lesley McCallister.

McCallister has been the PTO president for Overbrook Elementary School for two years, and her children have been there for four. She said this is unusual for Overbrook.

"I think its a bigger issue to all the troubles that are facing the community as a whole, and I hope that we can find ways to bring all the stakeholders to the table to maybe start addressing some of those concerns," McCallister said.

Concern from parents comes from one house in the area. Public records show police have been called to the house 10 times in the past eight months. The final call shows an overdose that happened Wednesday.

According to Brianna Warner, public Kanawha County Schools Public Relations Officer, all three lockdowns were related to activity at the same house.

"I was in the building and can attest to the fact that the teachers and staff and the KCS safety folks did everything in their power to keep everybody safe, and then it was lifted shortly thereafter," McCallister said.

During the lockdowns, McCallister said some students had to be moved, but they had no idea what was going on outside.

"We have no doubt that the children are safe within the school walls, but we just don't have any control what happens outside those walls," she said. "And so you just never know but we are very grateful to the Charleston Police Department and their abilities to keep us safe in these incidents."

The Charleston Police Department issued a statement Friday saying," We are taking all necessary steps and every available resource to address these concerns."