Local Sheriff's Department receives $17,500 grant for new police cruiser

The Johnson County Sheriff's Department is getting a new cruiser.

With help from the fiscal court, a $17,500 Department of Local Government (DLG) Area Development Fund (ADF) grant will be used to purchase the new set of wheels.

Seconds mean the most to police officers when responding to a call.

"We have to get to the calls. That's the main thing," said Tim Clark.

Deputy Clark began his law enforcement career around 28 years ago.

"Near the beginning of my career, I remember when through the government contract price, you could buy a brand new police car for somewhere in the ballpark of $12,000 to $14,000," recalled Clark.

Now, that increased number is putting a strain on some like the Johnson County Sheriff's Department.

"You know $36,000 or $38,000, even up to $42,000 for that same type of police car," added Deputy Clark.

Sheriff Doug Saylor says this is just the beginning of many grants they hope to receive.

"If they need us and we can't get there, we're not fulfilling our duties," said the Sheriff.

"We have already applied for a grant for the tazers and we are in the process of applying for body armor," explained Sheriff Saylor.

One of the department's main issues lies within the mileage of their fleet vehicles.

"Some of them have 140, 150, 160,000 miles on it," Saylor pointed out.

Deputy Clark told WYMT their top priority is keeping the county safe.

"If we have vehicles that are not dependable, that could put a lot of people in danger," said Clark.

Sheriff Saylor says with the help of the grant writer at the fiscal court, they hope to get one vehicle each year in order to phase out some of their older vehicles.

The ADF Grant program was established by the 1976 Kentucky General Assembly to fund projects that contribute to the community or industrial development.

In coordination with local Area Development Districts, DLG administers ADF funds for capital projects that contribute to a community or

industrial development