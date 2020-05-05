Local soup kitchen facing greater need because of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic is bringing about needs within local non-profit organizations.

Manna Meal, a Charleston organization, is now dealing with a large number of people who need to be fed. Officials say it's because people are being financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials with the organization say the need brought on by the pandemic is costing them thousand of dollars.

"Last year in April, we spent $7,800 on food. Last month, we spent $22,000," said Amy Wolfe, executive director of Manna Meal.

While Wolfe says it's a tough situation, she said she and her staff will pull it together to serve the community. They say grants from the United Way are helping them bridge the gap.

Officials with the organization say the reason for the increase in need is simple. Nonprofits are dealing with more and more families pulling up for a helping hand. Manna Meal officials have seen people struggle with the loss of household income and the loss of employment.

"I think it also shows people that the gap between when they thought they would never need any assistance, and then immediately needing it ... you can't not be changed by that forever," Wolfe said.

The pandemic has brought on tough times for many, but Wolfe says donations are needed now more than ever. Because the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over.

"On average, our average meal cost two dollars and 80 cents, so even if someone gives five dollars that's two meals for someone that may not have it otherwise," Wolfe said.

When it comes to donations, Philanthropy West Virginia is making every donation count this Giving Tuesday. The company is using a match fund put together by other corporations to match 50 cents to every dollar that is donated. This benefits local community nonprofits.

To donate and reader more about the matching program: CLICK HERE.