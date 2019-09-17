Local Teen Author Hannah Boggs in Studio 3

By  | 
Posted:

(WSAZ) -- Local teen author, Hannah Boggs, joined Katie and Sarah in Studio 3 to talk about being a published author.

Local teen author Hannah Boggs of Violent Delights.

Hannah is from South Point, Ohio. She is a senior at Ohio Connections Academy, an online public charter school that serves approximately 4,00o K-12 students across Ohio.

Hannah decided to attend the online school because she needed a more flexible schedule due to her chronic migraines.

You can buy her novel, Violent Delights, at any major retailer.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus