Local Teen Author Hannah Boggs in Studio 3

Local teen author, Hannah Boggs, joined Katie and Sarah in Studio 3 to talk about being a published author.

Local teen author Hannah Boggs of Violent Delights.

Hannah is from South Point, Ohio. She is a senior at Ohio Connections Academy, an online public charter school that serves approximately 4,00o K-12 students across Ohio.

Hannah decided to attend the online school because she needed a more flexible schedule due to her chronic migraines.

You can buy her novel, Violent Delights, at any major retailer.

