Local vaccination group meets at the W.Va. Capitol

Members of the West Virginians for the Health Freedom group met Monday at the Capitol to talk about vaccination protocol for children.

The group is made up of doctors and parents who claim to not be against vaccinations.

Instead, they want the right to choose whether or not they can vaccinate their children.

They also feel that children should have the right to attend public schools without being vaccinated.

One of the main reasons is that members of the group claim that vaccines are not 100 percent effective.

Members claim the routine shots can hurt people.

"As a parent, we need to have a choice do you want to do this injection or not do you want to do this vaccine or not," said Sarah Frazier.

But some Charleston doctors say that is far from the truth. They say children who are not vaccinated pose a health threat to those who are.

"You have to depend on your community and fellow members of society to vaccinate their children, because your child may not be at the age to get a measles mumps rebel shot," said Dr. Angie Settle, CEO of the Health Right Clinic in Charleston.

House Bill 2847 aims to provide exemptions from mandatory immunizations. It has been introduced and is being reviewed by the Health and Human Resources Committee.

