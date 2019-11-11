Local veterans reflect on Veterans Day in Charleston

It was all about honoring veterans Monday and their service to our country.

The 78th annual Veterans Day parade took place in Charleston, West Virginia. Parade veterans shook hands and expressed gratitude for those who thanked them for their service.

The 78th annual Veterans Day parade took place in Charleston. Parade veterans shook hands and expressed gratitude for those who thanked them for their service. Veterans also reflected on their time in the service and what they learned.

"One of the things I learned was accountability and responsibility," said veteran Dilbert Brannon. "The people accountable for and the properties accountable -- it's just at times, you take it for granted."

In addition to veterans walking and participating in the parade, some veterans were working passing out food and flyers. One veteran said the brotherhood that comes from the armed forces never goes away.

"The thing you miss the most about being military, being active, is the camaraderie with the older people there -- fellow brothers and sisters who have passed away since then," said Jim McDade a retired Marine."It just really hurts, you know. For those guys to pass away so young and you miss the camaraderie of those people. That's what I miss most about that."

Veterans Day isn't just for those who have served, but for those who are still serving in active duty. One vet says that is something we should never forget.

"The reason we can wake up free are because of the veterans, and also the men and women on active duty today all over the world protecting our freedoms that we don't want to take for granted, as we often do," Brannon said.