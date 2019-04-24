Local airport to expand runway into park

A safety runway expansion at Yeager Airport has been an idea for several decades, and now that could soon be a reality.

This seems like a simple addition, but the expansion would have to go into Coonskin Park, which has put a halt in the process for several years.

Terry Sayre, the director at Yeager, says the airport isn't up to safety standards with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), so it needs to expand the runway area by 1,000 feet on each end.

"You always want to be in compliance with safety. The FAA, that is their whole goal, is to make sure that everybody that is flying is safe; having a safe environment for landing and a safe environment for take off," Sayre said.

While it sounds like an easy fix, the additional safety runway would have to go into Coonskin Park, covering 2,300 feet of park land.

Sayre says the good news is the golf course. The pool and the pond would go untouched. However other areas could be nixed such as picnic shelters and hiking trails.

But Sayre says there's a silver lining,

"The airport's expansion into the park would create 100 acres of level land that could be used for soccer fields and or baseball fields or a combination of, however the parks and the Kanawha County Commission would want to do that," Sayre said.

The project would cost $168 million, but the FAA would pay for it. If they get approval, they would have to perform an environmental study which could take up to two years, and then design and construction can begin after that.

