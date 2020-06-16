Local artist performs for FestivAll's virtual festival

St. Albans native Makenna Hope has been singing since she was 7 years old.

The young songstress planned on taken her talents to Charleston's FestivAll, a popular art festival held at Haddad Riverfront Park in Charleston.

"I was contacted by FestivAll, and they were like we have heard a lot about you and we would like to have you in the FestivAll," Hope said.

Hope's plans to perform on stage at the event were pushed to the back burner. That's because the COVID-19 pandemic caused organizers to take the popular event to the web.

"We have been able to put together a really wonderful schedule for events for people to enjoy," said Maria Belcher, executive director of FestivAll.

The online festivities started Sunday, since local artists are having to adjust to performing virtually.

Hope says during her virtual recordings she would catch herself falling into old habits she had while performing on stage.

"When I'm onstage and when someone claps, you thank them. And then I'm like, why did I just thank? There's nobody here right now," Hope said.

She says while the virtual performances are taking some getting used to, she said there's an upside to at-home performances. She explained that they allow her audience to see her art in a more pure raw form.

"Even when I'm just by myself, I'm able to feel them, and it's just because I put me into those songs," Hope said.

FestivAll's virtual festival ends June 28. To access the performances and virtual archives, Click or Tap here.

