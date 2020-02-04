Local attorney prints off postcards for community to send to Cleveland Cliffs

For many people who drive down U.S. 23 in Greenup County, the sight of the empty and closed AK Steel is hard to see.

Michael Wilson has had 5,000 postcards printed off, addressed, and stamped for people to fill out and mail to the CEO of Cleveland Cliffs.

The plant officially closed at the end of 2019 after being idle for several years.

An announcement in December gave the community new hope about the future of the Ashland Works. The company was bought out by Cleveland Cliffs, and a statement then mentioned the possibility of Ashland reopening.

In the time since the Cleveland Cliff's merger was announced, there have not been any further announcements, and in the wake of Bellefonte Hospital's impending closure, one local attorney came up with a way to make sure Ashland is on Cleveland Cliff's radar.

Michael Wilson has had 5,000 postcards printed off, addressed, and stamped for people to fill out and mail to the CEO.

The postcards have a picture of the iconic blast furnace and says "Ready! Waiting! The Ashland Works always made the best steel."

"My dad had an old saying," Wilson said. "He would say, 'You can put your hands in your pocket and feel sorry for yourself, or you can hitch up your britches and go to work,' and that's what I thought we'd do."

In just 10 days, 3,500 people have mailed cards to Cleveland Cliffs. Several businesses have picked some up for their customers to fill one out.

"We want to let them know that we're here," said Blake Gillum at Infusion Solutions. "I know it's a long shot to restart that furnace but miracles happen, and I thought it was a little thing we could do to help."

Gillum says when he posted about having some of the cards, he was flooded with messages from people wanting one. He says it's good to see a community rally together to promote the area and help restore a facility that has meant so much to so many.

"There is a lot of negativity in our area right now," Gillum said. "Some people choose to be negative, I choose to be positive and try to help in any way I can. It's just my attitude and belief that if you have the ability to help then you should, and I think the majority of our community feels the same way."

"If we get them back in here, even at a small amount, I'll be you there will bet a lot more jobs coming down," Wilson said.

The community support means a lot to the steelworkers who were impacted the most by the closure.

"I thought it was a great idea," said Kendall Kilgore, president of United Steel Workers Local 1865. "He stood up and showed the community that we need this steel mill for the community to survive."

Kilgore says he has had a few conversations with Cleveland Cliffs officials, but there has been nothing official.

"We're hoping they get them in Cleveland, and we hope there's an impact there," Kilgore said. "We need jobs in this area. Bad. Ashland, I'm afraid, is going to be a downward spiral if we don't do something."

"It makes them stop and think," Wilson said. "And they're thinking about Ashland."

If you would like to fill out a postcard, you can find them at the Member's Choice Credit Union by the AK Steel entrance, Infusion Solutions in downtown Ashland, or by calling 606-836-8300.

