Local bank chain takes over failing Louisa bank

Kentucky officials have taken possession of a Louisa bank after determining it was "critically undercapitalized."

A release from Kentucky's Department of Financial Institutions says the state agency along with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation have been closely monitoring Louisa Community Bank. It is the first FDIC-backed bank to fail in Kentucky since 2013.

Kentucky Farmers Bank of Catlettsburg has entered into a purchase and assumption agreement to take over the Louisa bank's deposits.

The Louisa bank has been operating since 2006 and had nearly $30 million in total assets. The bank reopened Saturday morning as Kentucky Farmers Bank and will resume normal business hours.

The FDIC and the state agency had earlier this year notified the bank that it had to raise capital or find an acquisition partner.

KFB officials tell WSAZ they have assumed all deposits, including those that were uninsured. April Russell Perry, CEO and Chairman of the Board, says she is thrilled to keep the depositors of Louisa Community Bank whole.

"My family always wanted a Louisa location, but years ago, bank branching laws prevented crossing county lines. Until now, the closest we got to a Louisa location was when my Grandfather as President and my Father as a Director purchased a piece of property on old 23 just North of the Lawrence County line. However, our family interest in Louisa goes back to August 15, 1895 when my Great Grandfather married Phebe Northup in Louisa. Please be assured that our team will do everything possible to make sure this union, 124 years later, is just as rewarding to our existing and new customers. We look forward to serving the community for many years to come."

