Local business fundraising for homeless graduates

The owner of a business in Pike County is raising money and awareness.

Mike Johnson, the owner of Johnson's Home and Garden in Coal Run Village, has been raising money for Pike County's homeless students for years.

Since May 10, he raised nearly $1,500 to benefit more than 150 homeless teens in Pike County who will be walking across the graduation stage this month.

The funds were raised through a combination of in-person and Facebook donations. Once the online fundraiser closes, the funds will be transferred to Pike County's Title I Homeless Program. From there, they will be used to purchase gifts for the new graduates.

Johnson said he doesn't know which students the funds will benefit, but he knows it is one way to give the graduates a clear message.

"These children don't have anything. They don't have anyone, usually," Johnson said. "So, this was a way for us to give back, to let them know people loved them."

Homeless Liaison Rick Branham said this outreach from Johnson is special.

"In a way, it will allow them some normalcy to receive a graduation gift on a job well done," Branham said. "This is a milestone in all seniors' lives. So, why can't it be celebrated with a monetary donation?"

To donate, visit the Johnson's Home and Garden Facebook page.