Charleston business gets creative, serving lunch menu curbside

Dining rooms in Kanawha County may be closed, but that doesn't mean Soho's Italian Restaurant in Capitol Market is sitting dark.

Eateries such as Soho's Italian Restaurant in Charleston are staying creative to remain resilient during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Many other local eateries are finding ways to stay open and keep employees working. Tracy Abdalla owns Soho's Italian Restaurant and he says he is finding creative ways to stay resilient.

"We are trying to try to find creative things to do," Abdalla said. "The last thing we we want to do is not be able to have our people be employed."

Employees are filling to-go orders, offering curbside pickup and even considering delivery for the soups, meatballs, salads and pizzas packaged in to-go containers.

Abdalla says Soho's will also offer family style meals for customers in two, four, six or more servings.

"We have family style dishes spaghetti and meatballs, chicken piccata, sandwiches," Abdalla said. "So they don't have to sit here and decide, hey what is Johnny having, what is Susie having, what am I going to have?"

Customers that came in for to-go orders said it's a great way to abide by coronavirus recommendations and support local businesses.

"I think its a great option that I can just grab it and go and take it back to work with me," said one Soho's customer.

Abdalla says Soho's will continue to look for creative ways to serve the Charleston community until Gov. Jim Justice's executive order is lifted. Until then, Soho's will be serving the lunch menu for their curbside pickup and delivery if they decide to do it.

"You can support all these independent businesses that are basically made up of Charlestonians that put all this money back into the local economy," Abdalla said.

Abdalla took over the restaurant only seven weeks ago.

"We took over Feb. 1. I have been joking with my employees, wow we are seven weeks into this and we are dealing with a pandemic," he said.