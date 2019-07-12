Local business helping family of Portsmouth shooting victim

In the wake of a local tragedy, one local business is doing all it can to help a shaken family.

Mary's Spirit Shop is selling special, made-to-order T-shirts that read "Justice for Baldie," memorializing the late David "Baldie" Scott.

In June, Scott was shot and killed in the 2200 block of 7th Street in Portsmouth. Click here for more.

All of those made-to-order shirts sold by Mary's Spirit Shop will go directly to Melcher Funeral Home for Scott's expenses.

"He had no insurance and the family was having problems coming up with funding to pay the funeral expenses, and I've known Baldie my whole life, grew up with him, went to school with him," family friend Chrissy Sprague said. "Him and his sisters. So I just decided to pitching something to be able to come together and see if the community could come together and help the family with the funeral expenses after the tragic funeral of their loved one."

Anyone interested in contributing can go purchase a shirt at Mary's Spirit Shop or donate directly to the funeral home.