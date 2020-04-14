Local businesses pay it forward at the pump, free gas for healthcare workers

Paying it forward at the pump.

Affiliated Financial Group with the help of several businesses will be offering free gas to healthcare workers Thursday, April 16 at the Onestop Exxon in Kanawha City. The gas station is located at the corner of 50th Street and MacCorkle Avenue.

In order to fill up their tank, all healthcare employees must do is show their ID badge.

The free gas is up for grabs from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and then again from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Affiliated Financial Group, along with representatives from Ford & Sweeney Accounting and Tax Services, LLC, Old Colony Realtors, Summersville Lake Rental and Shafer Equipment, LLC will be paying for and pumping the gas.

These businesses will pump up to $25 worth of gas for the first 200 nurses and health-care workers during the morning hours, and up to $25 worth of gas for the first 150 nurses and health-care workings in the evening hours.

