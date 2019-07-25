Local camp helps students transition from elementary to middle school

It's almost time to think about going back to school. One school in Boyd County, Kentucky is trying to ease the nerves of kids taking a big leap this year.

This is the 21st year for the Boyd County Middle School Transition Camp.

The camp is for fifth grade students who are heading into sixth grade for the 2019-2020 school year.

The time spent at the camp helps the new students familiarize themselves with the building, staff, and students from other elementary schools.

"We do ice breaker activities, team building activities, because they are coming from four smaller elementary schools into one large school," said Boyd County Middle School Transition Camp Coordinator Vickie Fraley. "A lot of them are very apprehensive, nervous, anxious because of all the new changes."

Thursday, July 25, 2019 was the first day of camp. Students will attend on July 26 as well.

A second group of upcoming sixth grade students will attend camp on Thursday, July 29 and Friday, July 30.

