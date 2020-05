It's a boy for the parents-to-be, Sally and Billy Hunt.

Sally and Billy revealed the gender of their baby with a firetruck.

Sally says Billy always wanted to use a firetruck for a gender reveal, so they gave an unopened envelope to the firefighter with the gender of baby Hunt inside, along with both pink and blue dye.

You may remember Billy from our very first show on Studio 3. On his wedding day, his best man, Pat Jones, dressed as the bride to surprise Billy with for a 'first look.'

