Local eagle scout honors fallen Pikeville police officer Scotty Hamilton

Eagle Scout Jacob Frantom handmade a sign in honor of fallen Pikeville police officer Scotty Hamilton.

A local eagle scout honored fallen Pikeville police officer Scotty Hamilton Monday night with a sign in front of the Pikeville Police Department.

His hardwork was shown off Monday evening when the sign was unveiled.

Over 300 hours were put into the project.

After the funeral of Hamilton in March of 2018, Frantom knew he wanted to make his eagle scout project in honor of Hamilton.

"He had actually had other ideas. He was gonna do other things to be his eagle project, and probably would have been a little bit easier and taken a little less time, but the emotion of everything really took him over and he really felt like this was something he was called to do," said Frantom's uncle Charlie Pinson.

A lot of thought was put into the design.

"Of course his picture and his badge as well as his end of watch date. As well as the blue lines here. We had a couple design changes over the course of the project," said Frantom.

The materials had meaning behind them as well.

"Some of Scotty's family actually gave him this wood that was part of the old Pikeville pool, so it's got a really heart here in the city of Pikeville," said Pinson.

Hamilton's mom knew her son would be very pleased.

"I'm sure he's up there smiling. He's watching all these kids," said Hamilton's mother Patricia Hamilton.

She is very touched by the memorial.

"Amazing. It was so amazing. He did a really good job. A lot of thought and effort went into that. He's a special young man," said Hamilton.

The sign can be seen outside the Pikeville Police Department.