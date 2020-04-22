Family opens only grocery store in Clay, W.Va., fills void amid COVID-19

Sarah Williams slides open the window and serves the people of Clay fresh produce and locally sourced meats.

A family opened the only grocery store in Clay, West Virginia, to fill a void amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

They're products Clay County has not had for a while. The new grocery store, Small Town Market, is the only grocery store in the county.

"Back in November, we read an article about how Clay still didn't have a grocery store, so we looked at each other and said 'well, why don't we do it?' " Williams said.

Williams rented the space out in November and renovated it with her husband, never thinking COVID-19 would bring such a high demand for their products. When she realized shoppers could not come inside, she came up with the idea to serve them through the sliding window.

Williams said she takes walk-up and Facebook orders. The store opened three weeks ago, but Williams said she opened a week earlier when she got messages from her community, saying they could not find meat.

"I was open for suggestions. I didn't really know how we were going to do it. I just knew that we needed to open," Williams said.

Tracy Osborne works at the Wilson Smith Funeral Home, just down the street. She is friends with Williams and she said she used to travel 45 minutes for fresh produce and meat. But now, Osborne says Small Town Market is giving people options.

"It gives everyone the option to purchase it when its reasonable and affordable, and that's what you want to reach. You want to reach everyone in the community," Osborne said.

Williams never thought she would be serving her community through a window or delivering groceries free of charge to those in Clay County that cannot get them because of coronavirus. But she said she wants to give back the way people in Clay did for her when she lost everything in the June 2016 floods.

"Our house was flooded. We lost everything when the flood happened, and our hometown community is pretty much the only people that reached out," Williams said.

Now, Williams said this is a way she can express her thanks and pay it forward.

"There's been a large outpouring of support. I'm hoping when this coronavirus is over, people don't rush back to Walmart," she said.

Small Town Market is closed Sundays, but they are doing a maximum of 20 deliveries for free on those days. Williams wants to stress that service should only be used by people who cannot leave their homes for reasons related to COVID-19.