Local health departments prepare for coronavirus

With coronavirus cases spreading across the globe, medical officials all over the country are doing everything they can to prepare for potential person-to-person cases of the disease.

Health departments in our region, including the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, are preparing for possible cases of the coronavirus.

“Of course we are going to have this plan as long as there is COVID-19 and there is talk of coronavirus,” Kanawha-Charleston Health Department Executive Director Sherri Young said.

The CDC discovered the first possible instance of community spread coronavirus in California on Wednesday.

Young says that they are preparing for every possibility if any cases come to West Virginia.

“There will probably be some person-to-person spread, but the thing for people to know is that we are forming plans well ahead of seeing any cases in our area,” Young said.

The health department has met with officials all over the county on all logistics from quarantine to isolation -- even discussing the potential of a school outbreak.

“KCHD has been proactive in working with community leaders,” Young said. “People from the county, people from the city and formulating plans for every type of scenario, whether we have zero cases, one case, or a hundred cases. We know what our plans are going to be.”

The health department is even referring to past plans, including one they used in 2009 for the swine flu epidemic, and modifying it to fit the proper precautions for the coronavirus.

“We're always prepared for different scenarios but sometimes they need a little fine tuning,” Young said.

Other county leaders, along with physicians from CAMC and Thomas Memorial hospitals, will meet Monday to further discuss plans for possible cases of coronavirus.