Local high school students, teachers visit Notre Dame Cathedral evening before fire

A catastrophic fire broke out at the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris as it was undergoing renovations on Monday.

The fire collapsed the cathedral's spire and spread to one of its landmark rectangular towers.

Many tourists looked back at their time at the cathedral when they heard the news. For Nitro and Capital High School students, that was less than 24 hours before the fire began.

Danielle Witt and Lauren Volk are seniors at Nitro High School. They are traveling with the group for spring break.

The group visited the cathedral Sunday night to take photos, and they had a tour scheduled for Tuesday.

Witt and Volk said the cathedral was breathtaking to see Sunday night, and watching it burn the next day was incredibly heartbreaking. They reported seeing a small explosion when the spire fell.

Students said they witnessed many Parisians visit other churches to pray about the fire.

While what they are seeing is incredibly saddening, students said it's been incredible to witness history unfold. Witt and Volk told WSAZ they are incredibly thankful for the opportunity to see the cathedral before it went up in flames.