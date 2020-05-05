Local meat market sees effect of nationwide shortage

Johnny's Meat Market in Charleston continuously takes orders over the phone and on Facebook.

Nationwide meat shortages have caused prices to skyrocket, another effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Owner Krisene Stanley uses her notepad to keep track of all of them, crossing off orders with multiple colors as they are sent out for curbside pickup.

The national meat shortages caused priced to skyrocket. Stanley said she has never seen supply so low and demand so high.

"I can't get sausage, I can't get bacon, I can't get pork loins that we cut our pork out of," Stanley said. " I'm really trying to juggle five different companies and what they have when they have it, trying to jump in line and hold it."

She said suppliers cannot fill her order, they cannot give a timeline or even prices of the meat when she calls.

Just a week ago she said her meat orders were filled with no problem. Stanley is seeing meat that is normally aged one to two months, cut and packaged at processing plants in days as processors try to keep up.

"Really, a processing plant is your slaughterhouse," Stanley said. "It processes cow down to fresh meat. I have had a lot of questions about that."

Nationwide shortages have even left big chain restaurants like Wendy's in short supply. Wendy's issued a statement to WSAZ, addressing reports of their burgers being in short supply.

"It is widely known that beef suppliers across North America are currently facing production challenges. We continue to supply hamburgers to all of our restaurants, with deliveries two or three times a week, which is consistent with normal delivery schedules. However some of our menu items may be temporarily limited at some restaurants in this current environment. We're working diligently to minimize the impact to our customers and restaurants, and continue to work with our supplier partners to monitor this closely," said a Wendy's spokesperson.

Stanley works around the clock taking orders, finding supply and filling them when possible.

"For 50 years now, my business has been you come in, you get to pick out your meats, you get to select one piece of meat if you want," Stanley said.

The display fridge is normally filled with premium meats individually sold, but it now serves as storage for bulk orders.