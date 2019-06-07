Local nursing homes part of initiative to improve care

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Several nursing homes across the U.S. have been added to an initiative that targets improving the quality of care in the facilities.
A letter sent by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in May outlines facilities in all 50 states that are already part of the Special Focus Facility Initiative or candidates for the program.
According to their website, each nursing home in the initiative has had a history of serious quality issues. These nursing homes may have more problems than other nursing homes -- more serious problems like harm and injury -- than other nursing homes, or a pattern of serious problems.
Once these facilities are in the program, a survey team will come to the facility at least twice per year to identify deficiencies in the quality of care that is provided.
According to CMS, within an 18 to 24 month period, a nursing home will either improve and graduate the SFF, be terminated from participation in the Medicare and Medicaid programs, or be provided with additional time to continue the program.
CMS advises those considering taking a loved one to a nursing home on the list to visit the nursing home, talk to staff and residents, request survey history reports, and ask what nursing home employees are doing to improve the quality of the care for the residents.
35 nursing homes in West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky are on the list.
Ohio:
- Rolling Hills Rehab and Care Center
- Scioto Pointe
- Crystal Care Center of Franklin Furnace
- Logan Care and Rehabilitation
- Beavercreek Health and Rehab
- Laurels of Hillard
- Hudson Elms Nursing Home
- Whetstone Gardens and Care Center
- Holzer Senior Care Center
- Carriage Inn of Cadiz Inc.
- Premier Estates of Cincinnati-Riverside
- Crystal Care of Coal Grove
- Canton Christian Home
- Columbus Colony Elderly Care
- Eliza Bryant Center
- Continuing Healthcare at Forest Hill
- Stow Glen Health Care Center
- Newark Care and Rehabilitation
- Isabelle Ridgway Post Acute Care Campus LLC
- Fairlawn Rehab and Nursing Center
- Marietta Center
- Uptown Westerville Healthcare
- Portsmouth Health and Rehab
Kentucky:
- River Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
- Woodcrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
- Mountain Manor of Paintsville
- Klondike Center
- Springhurst Health and Rehab
- Twin Rivers Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
West Virginia:
- Parkersburg Center
- Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center
- Dunbar Center
- Heritage Center
- Morgantown Health and Rehabilitation Center