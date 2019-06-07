Local nursing homes part of initiative to improve care

Several nursing homes across the U.S. have been added to an initiative that targets improving the quality of care in the facilities.

A letter sent by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in May outlines facilities in all 50 states that are already part of the Special Focus Facility Initiative or candidates for the program.

According to their website, each nursing home in the initiative has had a history of serious quality issues. These nursing homes may have more problems than other nursing homes -- more serious problems like harm and injury -- than other nursing homes, or a pattern of serious problems.

Once these facilities are in the program, a survey team will come to the facility at least twice per year to identify deficiencies in the quality of care that is provided.

According to CMS, within an 18 to 24 month period, a nursing home will either improve and graduate the SFF, be terminated from participation in the Medicare and Medicaid programs, or be provided with additional time to continue the program.

CMS advises those considering taking a loved one to a nursing home on the list to visit the nursing home, talk to staff and residents, request survey history reports, and ask what nursing home employees are doing to improve the quality of the care for the residents.

35 nursing homes in West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky are on the list.

Ohio:



Rolling Hills Rehab and Care Center



Scioto Pointe



Crystal Care Center of Franklin Furnace



Logan Care and Rehabilitation



Beavercreek Health and Rehab



Laurels of Hillard



Hudson Elms Nursing Home



Whetstone Gardens and Care Center



Holzer Senior Care Center



Carriage Inn of Cadiz Inc.



Premier Estates of Cincinnati-Riverside



Crystal Care of Coal Grove



Canton Christian Home



Columbus Colony Elderly Care



Eliza Bryant Center



Continuing Healthcare at Forest Hill



Stow Glen Health Care Center



Newark Care and Rehabilitation



Isabelle Ridgway Post Acute Care Campus LLC



Fairlawn Rehab and Nursing Center



Marietta Center



Uptown Westerville Healthcare



Portsmouth Health and Rehab

Kentucky:



River Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center



Woodcrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center



Mountain Manor of Paintsville



Klondike Center



Springhurst Health and Rehab



Twin Rivers Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

West Virginia:

