Local organization donates 850 turkeys

The National Wild Turkey Foundation on Thursday donated more than 850 turkeys to 17 organizations and two food banks in Lawrence County, Ohio.

The organization raised over $8,000 and received monetary donations from City National Bank and Walmart, among others.

“It's just helping your neighbor,” NWTF chapter president Larry Pernestti said. “It's supporting a good cause for people that are down on their luck or in a needy time. This provides us an opportunity to see that need and to fill that void to get those people at least a good meal for the holidays.”

Officers with the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol helped with the giveaway.