Local power crews braced for early dose of winter

With a brutal dose of winter moving into the region overnight Monday, local power crews say they’re ready for its early impact.

WSAZ Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier says the first snowfall of the season is just hours away. He reported snow as close as Indianapolis at 4 p.m. Monday, with the suburbs of Cincinnati ready to switch over to freezing precipitation around the same time.

A Winter Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service is in effect for the region, and Tony says to expect a cold and snowy Tuesday morning. By overnight Tuesday, temperatures are forecast to plunge into the teens.

Kentucky Power says it is prepared for the impact and urges its customers to get ready, too. The company says it’s closely watching its grid and doesn’t expect any significant problems.

“We do not anticipate widespread outages due to cold temperatures,” said Everett Phillips, Kentucky Power’s vice president of distribution operations, in a news release. “Our system is designed to handle temperature extremes but we always want to be prepared. That’s why we will monitor the conditions and our system and send crews as needed.”

Kentucky Power says customers can prepare for outages in the following ways:

Assemble an emergency kit with flashlights and fresh batteries; candles, matches, or lighters; water for drinking and cooking; canned goods and a manual can opener; medications; and other supplies.

Keep a mobile cell phone charger or power bank handy.

If you are driving, it is best to have an emergency kit ready, including a supply of blankets, as well as materials such as cat litter to help provide traction if you’re stuck in snow.

Winter, by the way, officially begins Dec. 21. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

