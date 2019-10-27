Local senators react to killing of ISIS leader during U.S. raid

Local senators from our region are reacting to news that ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed late Saturday during a raid by U.S. military forces.

“Last night, the United States brought the world’s number one terrorist leader to justice,” Trump announced at the White House. “Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead.”

After Pres. Trump's remarks Sunday, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) said, "This is a huge victory. Thank you to the service members who brought ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi to justice. I am also grateful no U.S. personnel were lost in the raid. Our world is a safer place today."

Fellow West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said, "I want to congratulate the President and his national security team in their efforts towards planning and executing this mission. Today the world is a safer place because of the work of our Special Forces.

Last night they completed a raid that resulted in the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, a known terrorist and Islamic State leader. Our Special Forces are the best of the best and I want to thank them for keeping our country safe every day. This successful raid, with no U.S. casualties, proves what I have said all along, that our intelligence community and military continue to be the best in the world.

This operation is a significant win in the fight against ISIS and I'm grateful to our brave service members and intelligence officers who make sacrifices everyday so they can faithfully serve our great nation. This enemy is gone, but we must maintain our vigilance and support the U.S. intelligence and military communities as we continue to confront the threat of terrorism across the world."

Senate Majority Leader, and Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) added, "I applaud President Trump's announcement that U.S. special forces have eliminated ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. The world's most wanted man has been brought to justice. The world is a safer place today.

This victory for the U.S. and our many counter terrorism partners is a significant step for the campaign against ISIS, for the future of the Middle East, and for the safety of the American people and free people around the world.

A victory like this is only possible because of the expertise, skill, and courage of those who work to keep the United States safe. I am grateful for the intelligence professionals who laid the groundwork for this raid, for the brave American service members who risked everything to carry it out, and to President Trump and his team for their leadership."

The death of al-Baghdadi was a milestone in the fight against IS, which brutalized swaths of Syria and Iraq and sought to direct a global terrorism campaign from a self-declared “caliphate.” A years long campaign by American and allied forces led to the recapture of the group’s territorial holding, but its violent ideology has continued to inspire attacks.

As U.S. troops bore down on al-Baghdadi, he fled into a “dead-end” tunnel with three of his children, Trump said, and detonated a suicide vest. “He was a sick and depraved man, and now he’s gone,” Trump said. “He died like a dog, he died like a coward.”

Al-Baghdadi’s identity was confirmed by a DNA test conducted onsite, Trump said.