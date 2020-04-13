Local teacher creates science experiments for students

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Mon 3:37 PM, Apr 13, 2020

CABELL CO., W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A Cabell County elementary science teacher is going above and beyond for her students.

Tosha Roberts on Studio 3.

Tosha Roberts has created a YouTube Channel showing fun experiments you can do with items you already have at home.

Click here to visit her YouTube channel.

 