Local vendors sell flowers on Mother's Day weekend

Some wore gloves and many wore masks as Mother's Day shoppers filled the main walkway at Capitol Market in Charleston. Shoppers came to buy spring flowers, vegetables and gifts.

"We're just stimulating the Charleston economy and doing a little mother's day shopping," said shopper, Steve Dearien.

Sounds of shopping carts and people talking filled the air, a different sound since the Stay at Home order due to Coronavirus but many shoppers are still taking precautions.

"It's absolutely different normally I would have my five-year-old daughter with me maybe my son have them help picking out things for their grandmothers," said shopper Kasey Sporck.

While Capitol Market tried to make the shopping experience as normal as possible, Capitol Market staff said all hands were on deck wiping down carts and making sure customers abide by social distancing guidelines.

Capitol Market also said they are encouraging people to come in groups of two or to use their curbside service.

"Gloves masks keeping six ft. apart Capitol Market they did a nice job," said Sporck.

Capitol Market said normally they see 12,000 shoppers over Mother's Day weekend, they said its the 'Black Friday' for these vendors.

Young Flower Company is another local shop in Charleston. They stayed busy selling Mother's Day bouquets.

"Since we brought everything outside you know we are trying to adapt so there is lots of room to shop and lots of fresh air to breath," said store manager, Christy Bennett.

The local flower shop brought all of their merchandise outside early this week.

"It's a little on the chilly side but its just nice to be out everyone is enjoying just being out you can tell," said Dearien.