Local veterinarian among top five finalists for national award

A veterinarian who has dedicated her life to helping animals is now asking for your help.

Dr. Gail Counts, who works at the Shawnee Animal Clinic and Sierra's Haven in Portsmouth, Ohio, was recognized as an Unsung Hero at the end of March. It is part of a contest through Petco where different people across the country are honored for their life-saving efforts with animals.

Each year, one person is awarded the national Unsung Hero award at the Petco Foundation Lifesaving Awards.

Dr. Counts is one of five finalists in the running for this. If she wins, the shelter will get $25,000.

When Dr. Counts isn't working at her clinic, she helps out at Sierra's Haven. She handles surgeries for all adopted pets as well as low income families in the area.

"We've had a lot of help from the community," said Dr. Counts. "People get behind us and we've been able to stay open and keep running and taking in animals and getting them adopted to new homes. That makes it worth it all."

Dr. Counts now needs your help to win. If you would like to vote for her, click here.

You can vote until Monday, May 6.