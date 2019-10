The Localization Pop-up show showcases artists, filmmakers, and musicians from the tri-state.

The Localization Pop-up Show is this Friday.

Lily Dyer and Heath Holley, two Marshall students who have culminated the event to showcase the arts around Huntington, stopped by Studio 3 to talk about the event.

The event is at the West Edge Factory on Friday from 6-9 p.m., and is free to the public.