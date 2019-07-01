Lockdown lifted at courthouse following bomb threat

The public can now enter the Cabell County Courthouse again after a lockdown Monday morning.

The Huntington courthouse was on complete lockdown for about 45 minutes, according to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle.

Zerkle tells WSAZ someone made a call around 9:30 a.m. threatening to blow up the courthouse if he/she lost custody of his/her children.

Investigators pinged the phone to the area of 4th Avenue and 8th Street, but they have not located the caller yet.

While the building was on lockdown, nobody was allowed to enter, but people who were already inside were given the choice to stay or leave.

The sheriff says they have lifted the lockdown because they believe the building is safe enough with the security measures in place. Security officers are checking people as they come in.

West Virginia State Police troopers are on scene as well. We're told a bomb dog is on the way to check the building.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.