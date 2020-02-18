Locomotives still being removed from train derailment site

Cleanup remains underway Tuesday at the site of a massive CSX train derailment, the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet said.

The agency says crews are working to remove the remaining locomotives from the crash site in the Draffin area, located just outside of Elkhorn City.

The derailment happened last Thursday after a massive mudslide, sending two CSX employees to the hospital. Both are expected to be OK. For the original story:CLICK HERE

“Once locomotives are removed, any contaminated soil and slide debris will be removed and properly disposed of, and track repairs will be complete,” the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet said in a statement. “Surface water sampling (every hour) and water plant intake sampling is continuing with good results. Surface water sampling will continue throughout recovery and clean-up operations.”

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

