Logan County commission votes to create ordinance banning needle exchange

Counties and cities across the state have considered ways to combat the opioid epidemic in their area. Some counties choose to implement programs like the needle exchange project, but other counties are striving to do the exact opposite.

Logan County Commissioners voted 2-1 to create an ordinance that would make a needle exchange program in the county illegal. The vote happened Monday at the commission meeting after a presentation by a member of the Logan County Sheriff's Department.

"The abundance of needles out there is going to project the problem and escalate it at a higher rate, and this is something we don't want to do," Commissioner Danny Godby said.

The lone vote was not a "no" vote, according to Godby. That commissioner simply abstained. Godby said he has not heard of any opposition to their ordinance, but many in the county oppose the needle exchange program.

"You're going to see a lot more laying on the playgrounds, in the streets, in the parks, and I am certainly opposed to it," Logan County resident Patricia said.

Patricia said she is happy to hear county officials agree with county residents and are working to make sure the program never comes to the area.

Logan County would be the first county in West Virginia to create this kind of ordinance. Other counties have already reached out to the sheriff's department, and county officials hoping to follow in their footsteps.

"We feel like Davy Crocket and Daniel Boone. We're going into untouched territory, but you know you have follow your heart in this situation," Godby said.

Godby said the ordinance will allow for amendments and can be revisited at a later date. For now, they are working to eliminate dirty needles any way they can.