Logan County native gets unexpected help after Nashville tornadoes

Since the beginning of the month, Logan County native Ryan Lafferty's life has taken a dramatic turn

Ryan Lafferty, originally from Man, W.Va., received some high-profile help after a tornado touched down on his housing project in North Nashville, Tenn.

The latest of many of Lafferty’s house-flip projects in North Nashville was in danger of becoming a flop after tornadoes touched down in the area last week.

“Once I got there, I saw all of the trees that were on the back side of the house and our front porch was gone.” Lafferty said. “Other than that, the structure was still there, and it wasn't as bad as it was right across the street. But it was still a crazy thing to see.”

When Lafferty returned to the house later in the week, he was surprised to see that much of the cleanup was already taken care of.

“When I showed up on Friday, all of the trees were off of our house. There was actually a tarp that was put on a section of the house that we didn't do,” Lafferty said. “I had enlisted help and friends to show up on Saturday to help me get the rest and when I showed up on Saturday, all those were gone too.”

The act of kindness was a total mystery to Lafferty until he checked his Twitter.

“I randomly was scrolling my Twitter feed and saw one of the Titans reporters posted a video of the [general manager] interviewing in front of our house and it looks like I know at least in part who was responsible for helping us out,” Lafferty said.

The Tennessee Titans tell us that they were just a few of many that helped with the clean-up effort, saying they felt it was the right thing to do.

“We're all one,” Titans defensive back Kevin Byard said. “We're all equal in the eyes of God. We're all equal in the eyes of everybody else. So regardless of how much money I make, I’m going to come out here and get hands on. Whether it's helping pass out water, chopping trees down and stuff like that. That's what it's about, man. It's about helping each other out.”

An act that will leave a lasting impression on Lafferty and his family.

Lafferty tells WSAZ that the home was scheduled to hit the market within the month before the tornado damage, but it will likely be a few more months beyond that.