Logan County nursing home employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at a Logan County nursing home has tested positive for COVID-19, the county Health Department said Thursday.

The case is at Trinity Health Care, according to Steve Browning, director of the Logan County Health Department.

Browning said, so far, 267 employees and residents have been tested there. Out of 240 test results returned, the one person tested positive.

That person is at home and not showing symptoms. Browning said the employee wore personal protective equipment (PPE) while on the job.

