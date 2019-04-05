Logan County sheriff reprimanded by ethics commission

A West Virginia sheriff has been fined and reprimanded by an ethics commission for her role in the hiring of her daughter as a deputy.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Logan County Sheriff Sonya Dingess Porter must pay $5,000 and confirm she's trained on the West Virginia Governmental Ethics Act by June 30. The terms were in her conciliation agreement with the West Virginia Ethics Commission on Thursday.

According to the order, Porter's daughter, Iva Adams, was working as a records clerk at the sheriff's office when she applied to become a deputy in 2017. The agreement says Porter appeared at her daughter's physical strength and agility testing; her interview before the Logan County Deputy Sheriff's Civil Service Commission; and to the county commission to formally request it approve the hire.

