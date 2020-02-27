Logan High School stadium demolition underway

The Logan High School stadium demolition is underway. Crews were out Wednesday tearing down the bleachers that have been in place for more than 50 years.

Rodney and Sons Contracting is the company carrying out stadium demolition at Logan High School.

Madison Mullins, a student at Logan High School, plays soccer on the field and cheers on the football team in the bleachers.

"My dad used to coach so I go to every game that's home and most of the games that are away, and most of my friends play for the football team," Mullins said.

Demolition for the bleachers will take a few days and should be completed by next week. In addition to the new bleachers, Mullins and her teammates will also get a new locker room. Allie Burton plays soccer with Mullins and says they used a makeshift locker room.

"There was paint pealing off the walls. There was really no place to sit, no bathrooms, not really a door, it was kind of there, not really there," Burton said.

School officials say renovations to the old bleachers would cost more than building a new stadium. Fans were unable to use the top part of the bleachers after they were considered unsafe, according to school officials last October.

"We don't really get a lot of crowds, and I'm hoping that the new bleachers will bring out new people and hopefully the football team can get some bigger crowds," Mullins said.

Football player Jordan Hayes says more fans means the team plays better. Hayes also says Logan does not get new things often.

"People complain about the wear and tear, and there is rust all over the bleachers," Hayes said. "We're a small town, so new stadium -- that's great for us. It will build up the atmosphere and hopefully help us play better, get more fans out."

Construction on the bleachers is expected to finish before the first home football game this August. School officials say the other facilities will be completed shortly afterward.

For more on this story: CLICK HERE