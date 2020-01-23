Logan man passes away after altercation with law enforcement

Logan Police say a man has died after a physical altercation with police officers.

Logan Police Chief P.D. Clemens said Bennett Hatfield passed away Thursday morning after the altercation on Wednesday evening.

Logan Police officers were dispatched on a disturbance call on the 500 block of Stratton Street in Logan at about 7 p.m. Wednesday. Two women who live in the apartment complex on Stratton Street let Hatfield in to get warm and called the police when he refused to leave.

Clemens said Hatfield allegedly became "very combative" when officers arrived. Hatfield was allegedly on meth or another drug during this altercation. It took about five officers to handcuff Hatfield.

After being handcuffed, Clemens says Hatfield became unresponsive. CPR was given and he was transported to Logan Regional Hospital, where he had surgery and eventually passed away.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of death.

