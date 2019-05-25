Longhorn Steakhouse provides grilling tips hotline for Memorial Day

This Memorial Day, LongHorn Steakhouse will open its ‘GRILL US Hotline’ to help grillers cook their food to perfection on one of the biggest grilling holidays of the year.

The restaurant chain has been providing this nationwide hotline for seven years, logging more than 5,000 hours answering any question the caller may have.

Some helpful tips ‘Grill Masters’ have include:

-Selecting the right steak cut

-Grill a piece of meat to guest's tastes

-Guide you through techniques for any cut of meat

-Navigate through tricky grilling scenarios, like what to do when a steak is overdone

-Be guests’ go-to resource for any grilling topic

To speak to a ‘Grill Master’, call 1-855-LH-GRILL, or text “GRILL” to 55702.

The lines will be open Monday, May 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.