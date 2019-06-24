Longtime Boyd County economic leader passes away

The Boyd County community is mourning the loss of a longtime advocate for economic development in the area.

Nickie Smith passed away Sunday according to Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods.

"Nickie had a heart of gold and would help anyone who asked," said Woods.

Smith was praised for her knowledge of the Boyd County area and helping it grow economically.

"I often say, 'You don't know, what you don't know,'" said Kentucky State Representative Terri Branham Clark (D-Boyd). "I never said that about her. Nickie knew it all - or pretty darn close - even though she'd give that half-lifted smile with a twinkle in her eye and chuckle and say, 'I don't know' with a shrug of her shoulder. But you knew she knew, and then she would smile and make sure you did too."

Smith was also the chairwoman for the East Park development site in Boyd and Greenup counties.

She worked closely with several companies, including Braidy Industries, when they were looking for a location to build their billion dollar aluminum mill after the original location in Greenup County fell through.

WSAZ interviewed Smith in 2017 about Braidy's decision to relocate. In that interview, she said she was hopeful to see further development in the area that would benefit people in Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Lawrence, and Rowan counties.

Funeral arrangements are pending.