Look up! 167th Airlift Wing to salute frontline workers with flyovers

Planes will take over the skies Wednesday as the West Virginia National Guard pays tribute to health care workers.

The 167th Airlift Wing says flyovers as part of Operation American Resolve will start at 11 a.m. and highlight the following areas:

CAMC Teays Valley: 11:05 a.m.



Cabell-Huntington Hospital: 11:12 a.m.



Pleasant Valley Hospital: 11:23 a.m.



Jackson General Hospital: 11:30 a.m.



Roane General Hospital: 11:37 a.m.



Braxton County Memorial Hospital: 11:48 a.m.



Summersville Regional Medical Center: 11:56 a.m.



Greenbrier Valley Medical Center: 12:08 p.m.



Summer County ARH: 12:15 p.m.



Princeton Community Hospital: 12:23 p.m.



Bluefield Regional Medical Center: 12:27 p.m.



Welch Community Hospital: 12:35 p.m.



Logan Regional Medical Center: 12:45 p.m.



Boone Memorial Hospital: 12:51 p.m.



Raleigh General Hospital: 1:02 p.m.



Plateau Medical Center: 1:08 p.m.



Montgomery General Hospital: 1:14 p.m.



CAMC Memorial: 1:20 p.m.



CAMC General: 1:21 p.m.



St. Francis Hospital: 1:21 p.m.



CAMC Women and Children: 1:21 p.m.



Thomas Memorial Hospital: 1:22 p.m.



Family Care St. Albans: 1:24 p.m.

