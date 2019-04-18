Losartan recall expands for fourth time, targeting dozens more products

A recall for medication used to treat high blood pressure has expanded for a fourth time, targeting more variants of generic losartan produced by Torrent Pharmaceuticals.

A recall of Torrent losartan products was originally issued in December. A Thursday update posted by the Food & Drug Administration expanded it to include dozens more.

Other recall expansions were announced in January and March.

For a full list of the products affected, visit the FDA website.

The recall has targeted losartan potassium tablets and losartan potassium/hydrochlorothiazide tablets. The pills have been flagged for containing an impurity known as NMBA.

“Torrent is only recalling lots of losartan-containing products that contain NMBA above the acceptable daily intake levels released by the FDA,” the agency says.

According to the FDA, losartan is used to treat hypertension, hypertensive patients with Left Ventricular Hypertrophy and for treating nephropathy in Type 2 diabetics.

The FDA advises patients on these medications to continue taking them until they can find an alternative.

“Risk of harm to the patient’s health may be higher if the treatment is stopped immediately without any alternative treatment,” the FDA says.

