Louisa woman arrested for allegedly stealing supplies from medical center

A Louisa woman working as a supply manager at a medical center was arrested following a three month investigation on Tuesday.

According to a release from the Louisa Police Department, Lashea Hudnall, 34, of Louisa, was charged with five felony counts of theft by unlawful taking.

According tot he release, Hudnall had worked at Three Rivers Medical Center as their supply manager. Between 2014 and 2019, Hudnall had allegedly stolen office and medical supplies and sold them online. The sold items were shipped out from the hospital and the money went directly into Hudnall's PayPal account.

Chief Greg Fugitt, the lead investigating officer, said, "Between 2014 to 2019, Mrs. Hudnall received from $781,699.82 into her account from China and some American buyers.”

Hudnall was taken to Big Sandy Regional Detention Center and has a bond set at $10,000 cash only.