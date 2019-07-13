Louisiana Governor: "This is just the beginning"

Barry made landfall in Louisiana at 1 p.m. Saturday and weakened to a tropical storm.

As the storm inches closer to the state's mainland, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is warning people living there that the worst is yet to come.

"... I want to caution everybody this is just the beginning," said Governor John Bel Edwards. "I ask everyone to stay vigilant and be safe. This has always been projected to be a rain and flood event and it will be. The vast majority of the rain falling right now is falling in the gulf. That will soon change as the storm continues to move north."

New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell says heavy rain from Barry could carry through Sunday, causing significant flooding.

The National Weather Service is predicting the city will see rainfall totals of 10 to 20 inches.

Nearly 67,000 customers in the state were without power Saturday morning.

