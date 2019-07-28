Louisville Democratic Party issues statement after headquarters vandalized

The Louisville Democratic Party headquarters in Camp Taylor was vandalized overnight Saturday.

LMPD confirms officers responded to the building on Durrett Lane around 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

Once on scene, officials found several incidents of graffiti.

The vandals sprayed phrases such as “witch hunt” and “racist AOC”, the latter referring to democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, of New York.

Louisville Democratic Party representatives issued the following statement Sunday afternoon:

"This kind of hate filled graffiti is an unfortunate symptom of today’s environment where folks won’t come together for honest debate and discourse. Free speech is about buying a billboard with your opinions, not vandalizing a building with graffiti.

We are not intimidated by this act and it only serves to strengthen our resolve in standing up for true democracy. We encourage all Democrats to become more involved in our election process.

We appreciate everyone reaching out to us from across the community and the country standing in solidarity with the Louisville Democratic Party."

No arrests have been made in connection with the vandalism at this time.