Louisville Metro Police under attack by protesters

The Louisville Metro Police Department is under attack from protesters in Downtown Louisville Thursday night as backlash from the death of Breonna Taylor gains national attention, Gray affiliate WAVE 3 News reports.

People are gathered near the Jefferson County Courthouse, and were earlier seen by WAVE 3 News crews chanting, “No justice, no peace, prosecute police!” and “Breonna, Breonna, Breonna!”

LMPD officers have blocked off streets in the area leading to the protest.

Taylor was shot dead in her apartment during a narcotics raid on March 13. Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, said he fired once at the officers as they were breaking through the door of her apartment, not knowing they were officers. After gunfire from both sides, Taylor was struck and killed in her hallway.